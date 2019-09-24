Catholic World News

Face climate change with ‘honesty, courage, and responsibility,’ Pope tells participants in UN climate summit

September 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Climate change is “one of the most serious and worrying phenomena of our time” and “one of the principal challenges we have to face,” Pope Francis said in a video message to heads of state and other participants in the UN Climate Action Summit.

