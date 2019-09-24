Catholic World News

Changes will help John Paul II Institute ‘start to become’ excellent, new president says

September 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (p. 9)

CWN Editor's Note: “My hope is that with [recent changes], although difficult, the Institute may start to become an institution of excellence of the Holy See,” said Msgr. Pierangelo Sequeri, president of the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family. “This is [the institute] of the Holy See, which represents — so to speak — a response coordinated with the supreme Magisterium of the Church, and therefore it must develop expertise that measures up to this relationship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!