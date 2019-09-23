Catholic World News

Female theologian bows out of German bishops’ synod process

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent theologian who had been invited to participate in the synod of the German bishops has withdrawn from the process, complaining of the “fixation” on the ordination of women. Marianne Schlosser, a member of the International Theological Commission, said that her concerns about the synodal process, and the growing polarization in the German Church, made it impossible for her to participate.

