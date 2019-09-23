Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops decry criticism of Pontiff

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Nigeria have issued a statement lamenting the “many contradicting and confusing voices” raised within the Church, and underlining their “faith in and commitment to the pontificate of the Holy Father Pope Francis.”

