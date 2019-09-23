Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley, Bishop McElroy named to Amazon Synod

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named 33 bishops as his nominees to participate in the Synod for the Amazon next month. The American prelates named by the Pontiff are Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston and Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego. The other bishops named include Cardinals Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, Reinhard Marx, and Christoph Schönborn; and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia. Non-bishops named to participate include Father Antonio Spadaro, Jeffrey Sachs, and former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.

