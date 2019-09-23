Catholic World News

Proclaim the faith, Pope instructs Vatican communicators

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an audience with members of the Vatican’s newly consolidated dicastery for Communications, Pope Francis cautioned against a “commercial” approach to public relations. Setting aside his prepared text, the Pope spoke extemporaneously to the group, saying that their work should reflect the faith of the martyrs.

