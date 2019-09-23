Catholic World News

Tell the truth, Pope urges Catholic press

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At an audience with members of the Italian Union of the Catholic Press, Pope Francis said that the media act as “chroniclers of history” and should “be the voice of conscience.” The Pope exhorted Catholic press officials: “Tell the truth at any cost.”

