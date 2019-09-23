Catholic World News

Brazil: priest killed in robbery, Blessed Sacrament taken

September 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Brazil was killed on Saturday evening during a robbery at his parish. Father Kazimierez Wojno, a native of Poland, was found dead near the parish after several armed men entered the church, taking away religious objects. The thieves stole vessels holding the Blessed Sacrament, the Brasilia archdiocese disclosed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!