Chinese churches ordered to celebrate Communist regime’s anniversary

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The state-controlled Catholic Patriotic Association has directed all Catholic churches in the country to conduct ceremonies celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Beijing regime. The ceremonies—including raising the flag and singing the national anthem at Mass—are to be documented, with reports sent to the Patriotic Association.

