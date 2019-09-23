Catholic World News

Irish bishop denies promise to endorse women’s ordination

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Fleming of Killala has denied reports that he promised to endorse the suggestions made at a “listening process” within his diocese. A statement from the diocese explained that the bishop would endorse plans that “were within the diocese’s capacity to pursue,” and forward other suggestions to Rome. The diocesan statement was issued in response to a report that the bishop had pledged to work for changes in Church teaching, including the ordination of women if the “listening process” backed them.

