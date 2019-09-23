Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah decries ‘false prophets,’ loss of sense of sacred

September 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “I believe we are at a turning point in the history of the Church,” Cardinal Robert Sarah says in a long, provocative interview with the National Catholic Register. The prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship pointed to a loss of the sense of the sacred, observing that “some Westerners can no longer tolerate this scandal of the Cross.” He told the Register that he is “shocked and outraged that the spiritual distress of the poor in the Amazon is being used as a pretext to support projects that are typical of bourgeois and worldly Christianity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!