Catholic World News

German bishops to press ‘binding assembly’ plans despite Vatican caution

September 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Germany will vote this week on a “substantially unchanged” plan for a synodal assembly that will vote on controversial doctrinal questions, the Catholic News Agency (CNA) reports, despite Vatican cautions. A source tells CNA that Cardinal Reinhard Marx failed to secure “an unambiguous sign of support” from Pope Francis, but the cardinal has told colleagues that “the misunderstandings are resolved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!