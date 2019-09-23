Catholic World News

German ‘synodal way’ is rapid response to abuse scandal, bishops’ spokesman says

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, president of the bishops’ conference, has said that the bishops will proceed with their planned synodal assembly despite a Vatican warning.

