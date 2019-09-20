Catholic World News

Villanova theologian foresees robot priests

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Ilia Delio, who holds a endowed chair in theology at Villanova University, has suggested that robots could fulfill some priestly functions. She suggests that robot-priests could be preferable to humans because they would not be capable of sexual abuse and because they would break the ‘patriarchal’ mold of the male priesthood.

