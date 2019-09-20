Catholic World News

Divorce is unconstitutional, say bishops in Philippines

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Philippines have staked out a clear position against a bid to legalize divorce. “Divorce is, first of all, unconstitutional,” said Father Jerome Seciliano, executive secretary of the bishops’ conference. “It is anti-family, anti-marriage, and anti-children.”

