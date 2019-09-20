Catholic World News

Leading Nigerian prelate urges government to protect citizens from attacks

September 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Daily Post (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: “We are just interested in living our lives peacefully without any fear of being kidnapped for ransom or being driven from our homeland,” said Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, president of the bishop’s conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!