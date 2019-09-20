Catholic World News

Citing abortion concerns, Canadian bishops review their relief and development agency’s partnerships

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Development and Peace is being criticized by a handful of Canadian bishops who suspect the organization might be supporting partners that do not conform with the Church’s moral values, especially regarding women’s sexuality and abortion,” according to the report.

