New Luxembourg cardinal spent more than 2 decades in Japan

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Born in Luxembourg, Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, 61, entered the Jesuit order in 1981 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1990. Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Archbishop of Luxembourg in 2011.

