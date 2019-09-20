Catholic World News

Maine bishop speaks out against physician-assisted suicide, taxpayer funding of abortions

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Physician-assisted suicide, which failed in a statewide vote in 2000, desensitizes our young people and society at large to the inherent value of human life at a time when suicide rates are the highest that they have been since World War II,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “Suicide should never be presented as an option, but only recognized for what it truly is, a tragedy.”

