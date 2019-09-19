Catholic World News

Eastern churches can shed light on synodality, Pope remarks

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on September 19 to an audience of participants in a conference on canon law in the Eastern Catholic churches, Pope Francis observed that “we have the opportunity to learn from the experience of other traditions, especially those of the Eastern churches,” and particularly regarding the question of synodality. He added that the Eastern churches, Catholic and Orthodox, are also in the forefront of exploring “a common understanding of primacy and synodality and their relationship in the service of the unity of the Church.”

