Archbishop Chaput issues warning on Father Martin

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia has cautioned the faithful about the work of Father James Martin, saying that the Jesuit priest “does not speak with authority on behalf of the Church” in his promotion of a new attitude toward homosexuality.

