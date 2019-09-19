Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals reviews feedback on draft of apostolic constitution

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals held its 31st meeting this week at the Vatican. The three-day session was devoted primarily to discussing suggestions from Pope Francis and from the bishops’ conferences, who were reacting to a draft of the apostolic constitution that will redefine the responsibilities of the Roman Curia. The Council—which has now been trimmed from nine to three members—will hold its next working session in December.

