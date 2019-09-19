Catholic World News

The Pope is a revolutionary like Jesus, Argentine rabbi says

September 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “In the same way Jesus was revolutionary, [Pope Francis] tries to continue this and follow in his footsteps,” said Rabbi Abraham Skorka, rector of the Seminario Rabínico Latinoamericano in Buenos Aires, a friend of the Pope who coauthored a book with him. “He tries to renew and to purify the Church, and for a conservative person, to renew is not a possibility, because he tries to maintain the structures in the way that they are.”

