Pope Francis: Saints Matthew, Stanislaus Kostka inspire us to convert, follow vocation

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recalled the example of the two saints in greetings to pilgrims following his September 18 general audience. The Pontiff referred to St. Stanislaus Kostka (1550-1568) as a “young man from Vienna [who] arrived in Rome on foot to become a Jesuit. He demonstrated that it is necessary to sacrifice so much to follow the voice of one’s vocation. He is also an example for those young people who, fearing the reaction of their families, friends or others, are afraid to choose the vocational path to the priesthood or religious life. Dear young people, do not be afraid to follow the voice of Christ!”

