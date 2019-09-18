Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks of apostles’ bravery

September 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on September 18, Pope Francis continued his series of catechetical talks on the Acts of the Apostles, emphasizing the bravery of the apostles as they refused to accept the order from Jewish authorities to stop preaching in Jesus’ name. Their success, the Pope said, indicated the power of the Holy Spirit. “Human projects always fail,” the Pope remarked; “they have a time limit, as we do.” But with the Spirit’s aid the work of the Church endures.

