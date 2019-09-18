Catholic World News

Cincinnati archbishop anticipates Vatican investigation into handling of abuse case

September 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dennis Schnurr removed Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Binzer from his position as Director of Priest Personnel after Bishop Binzer failed to share complaints about a priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!