Nicaraguan prelates decry Ortega regime’s denial of entry to OAS commission

September 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Organization of American States (OAS) is a regional organization of 35 North and South American nations. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega barred members of an OAS peace commission from entering the country.

