Catholic World News

Scientists create a device that can mass produce human ‘embryoids’

September 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: The “embryoids,” described in an article in Nature, are synthetic entities “made by coaxing human stem cells to form structures found in very early human embryos.” (The teahcing Church has issued a number of documents on stem cell research that distinguish immoral research that involves the destruction of human embryos from morally licit research that involves adult stem cells.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!