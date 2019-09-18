Catholic World News

English bishops call for support for justice and peace in the Holy Land

September 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “For more than 50 years the scandal of occupation has violated the dignity of both Palestinians and Israelis,” said a spokesman for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. “For the good of all, there is a need to intensify efforts and initiatives aimed at creating the conditions for a stable peace based on justice, on the recognition of the rights of every individual, and on mutual security.”

