Catholic World News

In kickoff to speaking tour, Irish abuse survivor says she is disappointed with global reforms

September 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Baltimore

CWN Editor's Note: Marie Collins resigned from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!