It is illogical to divide peoples or deny hospitality, Pope says in peace message

September 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called for prayer and dialogue for peace in a message to Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra of Madrid and other participants in a conference marking the 33rd anniversary of the 1986 world day of prayer for peace in Assisi.

