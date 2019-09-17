Catholic World News

Prelates criticize expected cut in US refugee admissions

September 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As the Trump administration weighs additional refugee resettlement reductions, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the migration committee chairman, said that “further reductions in the number of refugees allowed to seek freedom in the United States would be wholly counter to our values as a nation of immigrants.”

