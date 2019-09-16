Catholic World News

Wisconsin jury acquits accused priest

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “You know, I’m a Catholic priest and I’m supposed to forgive, and I think I can do that,” said Father William Nolan, a retired priest of the Diocese of Madison. “But I’ll never forget. I’ll never forget the way (the accuser) ruined my life.”

