Cardinal Cupich: Catholic social ministry challenged by ‘changing face of the family,’ societal polarization, abuse crisis

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I want to open a conversation on how the Church may find a pathway forward for responding to these foundational challenges, because if we don’t, all the other efforts we make on behalf of those in need really will be undermined, while if we address them, we will be both effective and authentic,” Chicago’s archbishop said during a talk in Munich.

