Pope encourages Abraham Community in its work of evangelization

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church that the Lord wants, as Pope Benedict XVI said, does not grow by proselytism, it grows by attraction, that is, the attraction of witness, and behind witness there is always the Holy Spirit.,” Pope Francis told members of the Italian community, which was founded in 1989. “This is a methodology that we are called to live in the work of evangelization. We need to walk together with the people of our time, to listen to what they carry in their hearts, to offer them, with our lives, the most credible response, that is, the one that comes from God, through Jesus Christ ... First with witness; then they will ask you, ‘But why are you like this?’, and then it will be the moment to speak.”

