German bishops respond to Vatican criticism of ‘synodal path’

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a letter from the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops and assessment from the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, a spokesman for the German bishops said that the assessment “deals with the draft version of the Statutes as of June 2019 and does not yet take into account the version updated in July and after the meeting of the Permanent Council in August, which no longer contains some passages to which the assessment refers.”

