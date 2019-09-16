Catholic World News

Pope renews criticism of life imprisonment

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Life imprisonment is not the solution to problems, but a problem to be solved,” Pope Francis said in a September 14 audience with Italy’s Prison and Juvenile and Community Justice Administration (video). “Because if hope is locked up, there is no future for society. Never deprive anyone of the right to start over!” In 2015, Pope Francis compared life imprisonment to “hidden death sentences.”

