Ecumenical Patriarch sees gift of St. Peter’s relics as ‘crucial step’ toward unity

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We sincerely appreciate this gift, which is the manifestation of spontaneity, a sign of the true fraternal love that today unites Catholics and Orthodox,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said of Pope Francis’s gift of nine fragments of St. Peter’s bones.

