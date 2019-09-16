Catholic World News

Pope warns against populism

September 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic communion protects a particular identity “from the temptation of closing in on itself and falling into national or ethnic particularisms that exclude others,” Pope Francis told Europe’s Eastern Catholic bishops on September 14. “And this is a danger of the present time in our civilization: particularisms that become populisms and seek to dictate and make everything uniform.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!