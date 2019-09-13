Catholic World News

German plans for binding Synod violate Church law, Vatican says

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Plans by the German Catholic bishops to hold a Synod that would establish new policies are “not ecclesiologically valid,” the Vatican has warned. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, has written to Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the German bishops’ conference, emphasizing that the German bishops’ meeting must not attempt changes in Church teaching or discipline. Cardinal Ouellet enclosed a legal analysis by Archbishop Filippo Iannone, the head of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, explaining that a national bishops’ conference cannot decide issues that involve the universal Church.

