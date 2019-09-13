Catholic World News

Vatican signs legal accord with Angola

September 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has signed an accord with the government of Angola, establishing the legal status of the Catholic Church in the African nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!