Pope explains gift of St. Peter’s relics to Orthodox Patriarch

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, Pope Francis explains that he sent the bones of St. Peter to the Orthodox leader because “I sensed it would be highly significant were some fragments of the relics of the Apostle Peter to be place beside the relics of the Apostle Andrew.” He said that the unprecedented gift was “a confirmation of the journey that our churches have made in drawing closer to one another.”

