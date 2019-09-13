Catholic World News

West Virginia diocese fights false-advertising complaint

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for the Diocese of Wheeling/Charleston are fighting a lawsuit filed by the attorney general of West Virginia, who charges that the diocese violated laws against false advertising, by failing to inform parishioners of abuse charges against priests and church employees. The diocesan lawyers note that no other business has been required to announce allegations against employees.



