Details published of Bishop Bransfield’s spectacular spending

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington Post carries an astonishing account of the exorbitant and self-indulgent spending of Bishop Michael Bransfield, the former leader of the Diocese of Wheeling, West Virginia. The details include tens of thousands of dollars spent on chartered executive jets, luxury hotels, and other long vacations—all using diocesan funds.

