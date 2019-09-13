Catholic World News

China’s religion policy aims to increase state control

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Bernardo Cervellera of the AsiaNews service surveys China’s policies on religion, and finds them marked by zero tolerance for ‘underground’ communities, increased control of recognized religious groups, and a demand for support of government policies.

