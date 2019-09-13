Catholic World News

Diocese of Rochester files for bankruptcy

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I begin by renewing my sincere apology to all those who have suffered sexual abuse by those clerics or Church personnel who violated their position of trust,” Bishop Salvatore Matano said. “We believe this is the only way we can provide just compensation for all who suffered the egregious sin of sexual abuse, while ensuring the continued commitment of the Diocese to the mission of Christ.”

