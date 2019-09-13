Catholic World News

Pope endorses event to create a global educational village

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It takes a whole village to educate a child. We have to create such a village before we can educate,” Pope Francis wrote in his message for the launch of the educational alliance. The Pope emphasized “the courage to place the human person at the center,” “the courage to capitalize on our best energies,” and “the courage to train individuals who are ready to offer themselves in service.”

