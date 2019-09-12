Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke, Bishop Schneider call for prayer crusade, cite dangers of Amazon Synod

September 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the dangers of proposals in the working document for the Amazon Synod, Cardinal Raymond Burke and Bishop Athanasius Schneider have called for the faithful to fast and pray over a 40-day period, from September 17 to October 26, for the welfare of the Church. Their plea cites the dangers of “implicit pantheism” in the Synod’s working document, and argues against “tailoring Catholic ordained ministries to the ancestral customs of the aboriginal people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!