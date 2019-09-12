Catholic World News

US evangelical Protestant delegation meets Saudi crown prince

September 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “Prince Mohammed’s meeting with prominent Christian figures marks only the second such visit by American evangelicals to the kingdom, which is trying to shake off its reputation for religious intolerance and human rights abuses,” the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!