Illinois bishop: God will not intervene to end the crisis of gun violence without our help

September 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The crisis is about a small number of gun owners who abuse the firearms that are readily available to them and about the lack of consensus on how to respond to what has become a daily occurrence of gun violence,” writes Bishop Edward Braxton of Belleville. “It is a crisis for which there is no easy solution. But as Christians, we are obliged to be a part of the conversation and the practical efforts to address this deadly crisis. We must listen, learn, think, pray, and act.”

